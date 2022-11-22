Portugal will play against Ghana to make the official 2022 Qatar World Cup debut. Here, Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this huge World Cup game in Group H.

Portugal and Ghana will play against each other at the Stadium 974 for their debut game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup The European side has to prove they have a powerful team since the very first game, while the African side has nothing to lose. Here you will find out all the information about the probable lineups for both teams of this game. If you are in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial) to watch or live stream free this matchup.

Portugal need to start off their journey with a win, there's no other outcome possible. Simply because the Navigators need to boost their confidence in order to make a great performance in Qatar. Especially as this will be Cristiano Ronaldo's last performance in a World Cup, so they will have to make it count.

On the other side, Ghana are in the middle of a transition process with a lot of young talent that will show their best skills and football performance. However, it doesn't seem like they could go against the big national teams they have drawn with. But that could be a good reason to let loose and enjoy each game.

Portugal Lineup

One of the most complete national teams in this year's World Cup tournament are probably Portugal. That's why many think his coach Fernando Santos isn't the ideal person to manage it. However, this matchup is the perfect chance to prove the haters wrong and make a decent starting lineup to pick up the win.

Portugal's probable starting XI: Diogo Costa, Nuno Mendes, Danilo Pereira, Rúben Dias, Joao Cancelo, William Carvalho, Rúben Neves, Rafael Leão, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ghana Probable Lineup

Ghana don't have so much too lose, especially in a group with powerful and talented national teams. So, if The Black Stars' coach Otto Addo play his cards right, they could really make another upset just like this week has happened in other games. Especially as he has a complete roster available for this matchup.

Ghana's probable starting XI: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Omar Abdulrahman, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Thomas Partey, Kofi Kyereh, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Iñaki Williams.