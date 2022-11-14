The 32 squads are now ready for the FIFA World Cup. Ecuador was the last national team to submit their 26-man list for Qatar 2022 with a huge surprise in it: Byron Castillo's absence.

Six days before their first match, Ecuador presented the 26 players that will play at Qatar 2022. The CONMEBOL team will be at Opening game against the host team in a duel that might be decisive for their chances to advance.

The CONMEBOL Qualifiers were very controversial for Ecuador with Byron Castillo's case. But now, Gustavo Alfaro, the team's coach, decided to avoid any more problems and didn't call the defender for the World Cup.

Ecuador's Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Roster:

Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez (LDU), Hernan Galindez (Aucas), Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle).

Defenders: Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Angelo Preciado (KRC Genk), Robert Atboleda (Sao Paulo), Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen), Diego Palacios (LAFC), Pervis Estupinan (Brighton), Felix Torres (Santos Laguna), William Pacho (Royal Antwerp), Jackson Porozo (ESTAC Troyes).

Midfielders: Jhegson Mendez (LAFC), Alan Franco (Talleres de Cordoba), Jose Cifuentes (LAFC), Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg), Moises Caicedo (LAFC), Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton), Angel Mena (Club Leon), Romario Ibarra (Pachuca), Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid).

Forwards: Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell's Old Boys), Kevin Rodriguez (Imbabura), Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul), Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce).

