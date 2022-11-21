In the second day of the competition, fans have experienced problems with their tickets to attend Qatar 2022 World Cup games. Therefore, the governing body released a statement on Monday.

The best moment of the year has finally arrived. Qatar 2022 is underway, and that's the only thing the soccer community will talk about from now on. The FIFA World Cup started Sunday, with Ecuador defeating the host nation.

Action continued Monday with three must-watch games. England and Iran kicked off the matchday, while the Netherlands later take on Senegal before the United States Men's National Team face Wales.

The second day of the tournament, however, has started with a major concern as fans have experienced problems with their tickets to attend the England-Iran fixture. Consequently, FIFA released a statement on the matter.

FIFA reacts to 2022 World Cup ticketing issue

In a shocking turn of events, hundreds of English fans were seen queuing for paper tickets at a Doha convention center as FIFA's Ticketing app crashed shortly before the Iran game. Thereby, many fans were delayed into the stadium, which left empty seats.

FIFA issued a statement in which it acknowledges the ticketing problem and is working to fix it, saying fans should check their email used to register in the app to receive further instructions on how to resolve this situation.

Of course, this is not what any fan would have expected the day their national team plays. Hopefully, this matter will be solved sooner rather than later so that everyone can enjoy the tournament.