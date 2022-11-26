Argentina won against Mexico on the afternoon of November 26 and the fans have gone crazy. Here, check out the best reactions so far.

Fans of Mexico and Argentina have been present at the Lusail Stadium to support the teams, but with Lionel Messi's team as the winner, the Argentinians have gone crazy. It was one of the most eagerly awaited matches, as the result could condemn the players in the Albiceleste jersey to exile from the World Cup.

Currently, the streets of Qatar have been covered with the colors of the Argentine flag, after their 2-0 victory. The sporting event organized by FIFA has been keeping spectators on their toes for more than a week now and will continue to do so until almost the end of December, when the final between the two best teams will take place.

There will be up to four matches per day during the first stage and they will be staggered throughout the day. The only matches that may overlap will be those played on the last day of the group stage, due to competitive integrity. In case you want to prepare for the preview, you can make your prediction here.

Best reactions from Argentina fans on the victory over Mexico

Argentines have always shown a very passionate attitude in life and especially in sports. When Leo Messi scored the first goal, the fans went crazy and it gave the rest of the team the boost they needed. Enzo Fernandez scored the second goal and secured the victory for the Albiceleste. Here, check out the best reactions from the fans in Qatar:

