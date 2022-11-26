Mexico held Argentina for much of the game, but couldn’t prevent Lionel Messi from scoring a wonderful goal. With their loss at Qatar 2022, many wonder whether El Tri are out of the World Cup.

Mexico put Argentina’s back against the wall, even if they didn’t take an offensive approach. El Tri were able to hold La Albiceleste for a while, but Lionel Messi eventually found a way to break the deadlock.

While Lionel Scaloni’s side took a huge step towards the knockout stage, Gerardo Martino’s men have plenty of work to do to make it out of Group C. However, this isn’t over yet.

Argentina’s win over Mexico left things very wide open in the group. With one game left, many wonder whether the Mexican national team is already out of the tournament.

Are Mexico out of the 2022 World Cup?

Despite their heartbreaking loss to Argentina, Mexico are not eliminated from the 2022 World Cup yet. But in order to qualify to the round of 16, Mexico need to beat Saudi Arabia and hope that Poland defeat Argentina. If they win but the Pole side doesn’t, the tiebreaker criteria would come into play – therefore Mexico should try and score as much as possible while conceding as few as possible.

