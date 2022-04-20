The Mexican National Team has never been able to beat Argentina in World Cup matches, and ahead of their clash in Qatar 2022, one of their most important players, Sevilla's Tecatito Corona, raised his voice to ask for a player who could help El Tri beat the Albiceleste to be called up. Here, find out who he is

The traces of the defeats Mexico has suffered in World Cups against Argentina continue to be deeply felt by its players, despite the fact that only a few of the current national team members have experienced them in the flesh. Jesús Tecatito Corona was not on the field when that happened, however, now that he is one of the leaders of El Tri, he has raised his voice so that it does not happen again in Qatar 2022.

To ensure that the Albiceleste do not hurt Mexico's honor again, Tecatito is clear that Tata Martino must not do without the best weapons available to him. That is when he revealed which player Mexico would need to be able to aspire to compete with guarantees against Argentina in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Corona is currently one of El Tri's most important players, along with Raúl Jiménez and Hirving Lozano. He has earned this thanks to his good performances in Porto of Portugal and since January 2022 in Sevilla, a team with which he has earned a place as a starter for Julen Lopetegui.

The player Mexico needs for Qatar 2022, according to Tecatito Corona

The upcoming FIFA World Cup is another opportunity for El Tri to exorcise the ghosts that have plagued them since 1994, when they have been unable to advance from the Round of 16. However, in order to have that chance, they must overcome Poland, Saudi Arabia and, above all, Argentina. To this end, Tecatito Corona commented on which player he would like to be called up by Tata Martino: Chicharito Hernandez.

"Everyone asks that question, but obviously a player like him (Chicharito) who is very good, we would obviously like to have him because he is the top scorer of the national team. Obviously we would like to have him because he is the top scorer of the national team, he has a lot of experience. He is a good person, but calling him is no longer a matter for us, but we do respect him, very much." stated Corona for TUDN.

Regarding specifically the match against Argentina on November 26 at the Lusail Stadium, Tecatito claims that the current Mexico team, coached by Tata Martino, has a good chance of finally beating the Albiceleste in Qatar 2022.

"We have already talked about it among some of our teammates, that we have to keep dreaming, that we can achieve it and above all enjoy it. Don't let stage fright appear, we are close to taking the next step.", said Sevilla's winger.