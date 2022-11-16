Kimpembe is another of the French players who will not play with the national team to defend their current title, one less player increases France's weakness in the World Cup. Check here why he isn't playing.

Qatar 2022: Why is Presnel Kimpembe not playing for France in the FIFA World Cup?

France are the current World Cup Champions, they are willing to do anything to defend their title but the squad will lose some important players like Kante who will not be in Qatar due to injury.

Kimpembe was one of the centre-backs Didier Deschamps hoped to use in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but things didn't go his way as Deschamps had to find a replacement for the PSG player.

During the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Kimpembe was not a starter but did play a little over 90 minutes during the tournament, especially in a game against Denmark.

Why is Presnel Kimpembe missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Kimpembe will miss Qatar due to a hamstring injury, he will not recover in time to play for France's national team. But Deschamps already called up his replacement, Axel Disasi who also plays as a defender.

France are one of the top favorites to play in Qatar, but without Kante, Kimpembe and Pogba it is unlikely that they will go far, but with the World Cup 2022 bracket predictor it is possible to project the future of Les Blues in the tournament.

Among the French defense, the best known and most experienced players are Raphaël Varane (87 caps), Jules Kounde (12 caps), Benjamin Pavard (46 caps) and Lucas Hernandez (32 caps).