The FIFA World Cup will be missing a fair number of great players for different reasons, but Toni Kroos is a separate case. Although Germany has plenty of options in their team, his presence would have been helpful. Check out why the Real Madrid star won’t be in Qatar 2022.

Qatar 2022 is around the corner. November 20 is when then biggest tournament in the sport will begin, so a lot of world class stars must be eager to play the FIFA World Cup. But Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos doesn’t appear in the list of participants set to represent Germany this time.

It is not something too rare seeing a big name missing out on a FIFA World Cup. Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland are the two players that headline that unfortunate topic. There are others like Sergio Ramos and David de Gea whose country qualified, but they were cut from the roster by Spain’s head coach.

Kroos can’t be compared with any of them, though, because he plays in a top national team and he is still performing as one of the best in his position. He’s also not injured like Paul Pogba or N’Golo Kante are in France, so his absence is even more curious. Stay here to learn why the German will not play in Qatar 2022.

Why is Toni Kroos missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Every player dreams about being in the most important tournament of the sport. Most of them have just being in a FIFA World Cup as a very important goal in their careers, so the reason why he will miss Qatar 2022 is uncommon. Although his past experience has a lot to do with it. Kroos has been a stable piece in the German national team since he played for Bayern.

His success there was as good as it could be, taking home the crown in Brazil 2014 after beating Argentina in the final. All the time put into representing his country has definitely taken a toll on him. The Real Madrid midfielder announced in July 2021 that he was stepping aside from the squad. His participation in the Euro played in 2021 was the last time he represented Germany, so that’s why Hansi Flick didn’t put him in the roster.

“I’ve played for Germany 106 times. There won’t be another time. I made the decision to quit after this tournament a long time ago. It has been clear to me that I would not be available for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar”, Kroos wrote on his Twitter account at that time announcing his retirement from the national team.

