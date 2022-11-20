The 2022 World Cup has officially begun with an incredible opening ceremony. However, people were expecting Colombian singer Maluma and rapper Nicki Minaj to perform. Check out what happened.

The 2022 World Cup has officially begun with an incredible opening ceremony, in which Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman and BTS’ member Jung Kook were some of the most famous celebrities to appear. However, people were expecting Colombian singer Maluma and rapper Nicki Minaj to perform.

The Opening Ceremony was surrounded by secrecy since the beginning. None performers were confirmed by FIFA or Qatari organizers prior, and only Jung Kook posted on his Instagram that he was going to perform two days before the event. Dua Lipa, Shakira and Rod Stewart all declined to perform.

However, Maluma was seen in Qatar, and he even went viral for a clip in which he left an interview upset after a reporter asked him about fans’ concern of possible human rights violations in Qatar, which have been denounced by several ONGs, and more. Here, check out what happened with him.

The reason Maluma and Nicki Minaj weren’t part of the 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony

While Maluma was in Qatar, he wasn’t part of the Opening Ceremony because he was going to perform at the Fan Festival opening, which took place on Saturday (Nov. 19) at Al Bidda Park on November 19, 2022. He performed his hit song “Hawaii,” as well as other of his popular songs.

Maluma also sings one of the official songs for the World Cup, which is called “Tukoh Taka.” He performs the song with Nicki Minaj and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares. However, he appeared alone on the stage.

"I am very happy to have participated in this World Cup song. I have always dreamed of an opportunity like this. Representing Latin music in this theme together with incredible artists who sing in English and Arabic allows me to place our culture in another dimension," he expressed.

