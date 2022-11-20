The World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony was one of the most anticipated events of the tournament. Despite the no-shows from Shakira, Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart, Morgan Freeman did appear in the event. Check out what happened with his hand.

The World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony was one of the most anticipated events of the tournament, especially as FIFA and organizers maintained a lot of secrecy surrounding the artists who were going to perform. However, it turned out that they weren’t lacking celebrities, as Morgan Freeman made a surprise appearance.

After Shakira, Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart decided not to participate in the event, especially due to concerns regarding human rights. However, BTS’ member Jung Kook was confirmed to perform in the ceremony.

Freeman narrated the first part of the opening ceremony that was titled “The Calling,” and it was a message about the World Cup being open to the whole world. However, many fans are wondering what happened to his hand. Here, check out the story.

What happened with Morgan Freeman’s hand?

Oscar winner Freeman appeared in the World Cup ceremony. First, fans were able to recognize his voice. The 85-year-old star spoke about the power of emotions and how they can connect the world.

Freeman paralyzed his left hand in a car crash in 2008 on a Mississippi highway, where his car flipped multiple times and he now wears a compression glove. He has admitted to experiencing pain as he suffers from fibromyalgia, a chronic widespread pain.

In the accident he also broke his shoulder. In 2011, he said that he “suffered nerve damage and it hasn't gotten better. I can't move it,” per the Daily Mail. He explained that “if you don't move your hand, it will swell up. Do you know you move your hand about a million times a day?”

