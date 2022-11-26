South Korea will take on Ghana at Education City Stadium on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Group H appears as one of the most disputed ones in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. That levelled competition means this clash between South Korea and Ghana on Matchday 2 could be definitive. Read along to know more about the teams, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

South Korea opened with a tough match vs Uruguay, and they lived up to the challenge. It wasn’t a very appealing game overall, but they could get an important 0-0 tie. They can’t lose focus since their opponent will also present a physical battle, though they know that they need to win given they close out facing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Ghana didn’t have a good start when it comes to the result. They lost 3-2 to the Portuguese, although they had a good performance. Not only they were able to hold them back for most of the game. The most impressive part is that they almost recover from a 1-3 disadvantage. Unfortunately, another loss will eliminate them.

South Korea vs Ghana: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 28, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

South Korea vs Ghana: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 AM

CT: 7 AM

MT: 6 AM

PT: 5 AM

South Korea vs Ghana: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that these two countries will headline doesn’t have tradition in official tournaments. In fact, they have never played against each other in the World Cup. Although there are some international friendly games involving them. This century they encountered four times with no ties being recorded.

Ghana won in three of those four matchups. They defeated South Korea 3-1 in 2006, they repeated that scored months later of that same year, and they also got a victory in their latest game. That one was a 4-0 in 2014. For the South Koreans the only time they took a triumph in this recent streak was in June of 2011 by a 2-1 score.

How to watch South Korea vs Ghana in the US

South Korea will play against Ghana on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Monday, November 28.

South Korea vs Ghana: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a very even game. This clash has no squad much more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorites are South Korea at +155. The odds for a victory by Ghana are at +195. In case you don’t think either will get the triumph here, the tie is at +200.

