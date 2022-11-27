In the game corresponding to Matchday 2 of group F in the group stage of Qatar 2022, South Korea will face Ghana. Here we tell you who will be the referee of this interesting game.

The second Matchday within group F in this group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will have an interesting duel when South Korea and Ghana face each other. Here we will tell you who will be the referee for this game that promises to be very intense. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match through FuboTV (free trial).

It is an all or nothing duel. Both teams need a victory to reach the last game with a chance of qualifying for the round of 16. South Korea drew 0-0 in their first game against Uruguay, a result that was really fair as both teams played a match equal. They need the 3 points since in their last game they will face the Portuguese, against whom it will be more difficult to win.

Ghana played a great game against the favorites Portugal, but it was not enough for them. It was 3-2, although the good thing for them is that the difference was only one goal, a factor that could be decisive for the team that qualifies. Of course, for that they will need a victory since a draw would leave them very complicated.

Referee for South Korea and Win

The referee assigned for this game will be Englishman Anthony Taylor. Assistant Referee 1: Gary Beswick; Assistant Referee 2: Adam Nunn. Fourth Official: Kevin Ortega.

