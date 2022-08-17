Mexico is looking to transcend at all costs in the upcoming FIFA World Cup and to that end, its manager Gerardo Martino has decided to implement a measure to prevent his players from losing concentration during the tournament. Find out what it's all about in this story.

Despite its complexity, for Mexico, attending the FIFA World Cups has become a healthy habit. Its real challenge is to transcend in them, and its main mission for Qatar 2022 is to finally shake off the curse of the Round of 16. Will Tata Martino be the ideal manager for this?

This spell has caused El Tri to invariably fail to advance to the Quarter Finals of the most recent seven editions of the FIFA World Cup. On some occasions they were clearly outclassed, but on others, defeat came in inexplicable fashion, such as against the Netherlands in 2014.

Gerardo Martino is aware of this and that is why he wants to cover any weak spots in the Mexico National Team. The Argentine manager has devised a peculiar plan to, from the outset, shield the concentration of his players, so that none of them have any reason to lose concentration during Qatar 2022.

Tata Martino requests a special order to protect the Mexico National Team's training camp

Although the players who have the privilege of being called up to their National Teams to defend their country in a FIFA World Cup are totally focused on transcending in the tournament, there are always loose ends that can distract them from their occupations.

One of these is precisely their families and loved ones. It is normal for each player to be accompanied by a group of people close to them who support them during their participation in the World Cup. In Qatar 2022 this will be no exception.

According to Azteca Deportes insider David Medrano, Gerardo Tata Martino, who already coached Paraguay in the 2010 World Cup, asked the Mexican Federation to have a committee in charge of the logistics of the families and companions of the players.

Martino's intention is that his players will not have to worry about the safety and comfort of their families during the Mexico National Team's participation in Qatar 2022. In this way, the focus of the 26 players chosen by the manager will be entirely focused on the strictly soccer-related aspects. Will this be enough for El Tri to break its World Cup curse?