Contrary to the vast majority of the 32 National Teams that will compete for Qatar 2022, Mexico chose a Base Camp that guarantees greater privacy without losing comfort. Get to know El Tri's headquarters for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup is considered by Mexico as a special, different edition. El Tri wants the magic of the Middle East to help it exorcise the demons that have been haunting it for more than 28 years in Qatar 2022.

In order for this to happen, the Mexican Federation has made sure that Gerardo Martino's team has plenty of comfort and luxury in the place where they will stay and train during the World Cup. Rest and privacy will not be an excuse for Mexico not to work hard to achieve its goal.

In the following paragraphs you will discover Mexico's Team Base Camp at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The place where Gerardo Martino will work to refine the operation of the strategy that will allow his team to finally overcome the Round of 16, a stage in which it has been stuck in the 7 most recent editions of the tournament.

Mexico's Team Base Camp: its luxurious hotel

El Tri will spend the duration of its participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, at least 15 days if it is eliminated in the Group stage, at the Simaisma, A Murwab Resort, located in the Qatari town of Sumaysimah, a small seaside town 30 kilometers north of Doha, which is characterized by its old houses and multiple mosques.

As already mentioned, Mexico National Team will be one of the squads that have located their Base Camp farthest away in Qatar 2022. Obviously, this guarantees privacy, but also much longer routes than the average of the rest of the participants in the tournament.

-Simaisma, A Murwab Resort to Al Khor Stadium - 21 kilometers

-Simaisma, A Murwab Resort to Stadium 974 (Mexico vs Poland) - 50 kilometers

-Simaisma, A Murwab Resort to Lusail Stadium (Mexico vs Argentina / vs Saudi Arabia) - 28 kilometers

At the Simaisma A Murwab Resort, Gerardo Martino's Tri will enjoy a private beach area that will allow them to relax after intense training sessions or grueling matches. There is also a year-round outdoor pool, equipped gymnasium, basketball and tennis courts and other water sports facilities.

This hotel exudes exclusivity as it has only 52 rooms, which will be occupied only by the Mexico National Team during their participation in Qatar 2022. Each room or villa has a flat screen TV and high-speed WiFi. Also, inside the hotel there is a spa with various spaces for relaxation such as saunas, jacuzzis and massage services.

Mexico's training camp during the World Cup 2022

It's not an easy mission for Mexico: Qatar 2022 will see them face Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia in the group stage and then look to overcome the representative of sector D that has advanced to the Round of 16 (France, Denmark, Tunisia or Australia). Behind these tough opponents is the goal of reaching the Quarter Finals for the first time since the 1986 World Cup, organized on Mexican soil.

To do so, Gerardo Martino will have to work hard to get El Tri back to its best, and his best ally will have to be the Al-Khor Stadium, the site chosen by the Mexican Football Federation for his team to train during Qatar 2022.

This stadium is the home of Al-Khor SC, a team that plays in the Qatar Stars League, but is still waiting to win its first championship in it. The Al-Khor Stadium has a capacity of 12,000 spectators. Its field is made of natural grass, it also has an athletics track and powerful lighting to be used in the evenings, a common practice in Qatar to avoid intense physical work under the high temperatures of the morning and afternoon.