The hopes of a couple of celebrity players to be part of Mexico's squad for Qatar 2022 would have been dashed. Meet the players who would be ahead of Chicharito Hernandez and Marcelo Flores in the preferences of manager Gerardo Tata Martino.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is fast approaching and with it comes the time for the managers of the 32 qualified National Teams to make a tough decision: who are the 26 chosen ones they will bet on for world soccer glory. In Mexico, the decision would have been made by Gerardo Martino and would not favor two fans' favorites: Javier Chicharito Hernandez and Marcelo Flores.

Chicharito is one of the biggest names in the history of the Mexico National Team. He is simply the current top scorer in the history of El Tri with 52 goals. He is also one of the two players who have scored the most goals with the Mexican jersey in the FIFA World Cup (4 goals in 3 editions played).

For his part, Marcelo Flores is destined to be the future of the Mexico National Team. At the age of 18, he is one of the most promising young players in this country, a condition that is supported by the fact that he has been trained in one of the most brilliant youth academies in world soccer, Arsenal FC, to arrive on loan as the star signing of Real Oviedo in Spain's second division for the 2022-2023 season.

Who would be in Mexico's squad for Qatar 2022 in place of Chicharito Hernandez and Marcelo Flores?

Unfortunately for the LA Galaxy striker and wonderkid Flores, Mexico's manager would not consider them to occupy one of the 26 spots on the roster that will defend the pride of El Tri at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, according to information from TUDN insider Gibran Araige.

Thus, the report revealed by the journalist indicates that Tata Martino would have kept his word to talk to Chicharito, who would have expressed his apologies for the indiscipline he had in 2019, which kept him away from the Mexico National Team. The gesture would have been well received by the Argentine coach but would not lead him to consider him ahead of English Wolverhampton star Raúl Jimenez, Monterrey striker Rogelio Funes Mori, and those fighting for the last place in the attack Henry Martin, from América, and Santiago Gimenez, from Cruz Azul.

As for Marcelo Flores, his place as a winger in Martino's 4-3-3 Mexico would go to the likes of Jesus Corona and Hirving Lozano, undisputed starters, and Chivas' Alexis Vega, their usual substitute. And the fact is that the current Real Oviedo player still seems too young to the current manager of El Tri to entrust him with the responsibility of playing in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.