After the USMNT’s first World Cup match against Wales, Gregg Berhalter’s side had four yellow cards issued.

The USMNT’s debut match at the FIFA World Cup is in the books, it was a frustrating but encouraging draw of 1-1. The USMNT completely dominated Wales in the opening 45 minutes only to give up possession and tire as the match went along.

A sloppy penalty kick given up by Walker Zimmerman and scored by LAFC star Gareth Bale sentenced the match and gave both sides a hard-fought point. One of the eye raising things of the match was seeing how referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim went to the pocket early in the first half.

A total of 4 players were cautioned, three of them are critical to Gregg Berhalter’s system and will need to be cautious for the remainder of the first round of the FIFA World Cup.

Who are the USMNT players with yellow cards?

The players with yellow cards at the World Cup are Tim Ream, Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, and Kellyn Acosta. Walker Zimmerman saved himself from caution after having a penalty called against him for a hard challenge on Bale.

For Gregg Berhalter, he will need to take into account that a key member of his defense, Ream, has a caution and that Dest could miss a match due to accumulation since he is prone to yellows.

Weston McKennie will also have to thread carefully given that his game depends on his box-to-box movement and his defensive ability to take the ball away from an opponent. The USMNT play England next on black Friday on November 25th.