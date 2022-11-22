Robert Lewandowski is Poland's official penalty kicker. Unfortunately for him, he was unable to score against Mexico after a huge save by Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa that avoided the first goal of the game.

Matchday 1 of Group C in Qatar 2022 started and Poland vs Mexico was a very interesting game for soccer fans. In this match, Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty kick after a huge save by Guillermo Ochoa.

Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona's striker, is Poland's captain and official penalty kicker. The European squad relies in what he can do in Qatar 2022 in order to succeed and advance in a very tough group.

On the other hand is Mexico. 'El Tri' is playing its 17th FIFA World Cup with a big star like Guillermo Ochoa, who is participating in his 5th tournament. Now, he became the team's hero after saving a penalty kick against Lewandwoski.

Robert Lewandowski had a big opportunity to give Poland their first victory in Qatar 2022. Unfortunately, the striker was unable to score the penalty kick with a huge save by Guillermo Ochoa.

In the second half, Robert Lewandowski was tackled by Hector Moreno in the box. After the referee went to the VAR, he decided to change his call and give Poland the penalty.

Fortunately for Mexico, Guillermo Ochoa read Lewandowski's intentions and saved the penalty. Barcelona's striker kicked the ball to his rival's left side and the goalkeeper put his hands to avoid the goal.

