Mexico heads into its multiple friendly and official matches in the summer of 2022 with its sights set on strengthening all of its lines in order to make history at the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. However, the lethal Javier Chicharito Hernandez is not among the ammunition at Mexico's disposal. Find out why he is still far from El Tri.

The Mexico National Team is one of the teams that plays the most games in a year in the world. If that is their daily tendency, in the middle of a World Cup year, it is logical that their workload will increase. Thus, Gerardo Tata Martino's boys are getting ready to face several matches this summer. However, Javier Chicharito Hernandez is still missing from the squad.

Since former MLS Atlanta United coach Tata Martino took the reins of El Tri, the goal man and star of the Mexican attack has been current Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raúl Jiménez. In total, the lanky forward has 29 international goals for Mexico.

Jimenez's is undoubtedly an interesting goal-scoring quota: almost half of his goals for Mexico have come with Martino on the bench, but he is still a long way from the 52 goals Javier Chicharito Hernandez scored in 10 years as a national team member for El Tri.

Chicharito Hernandez, far away from Mexico National Team

The reason that keeps Chicharito away from the Mexico jersey has been the same for almost 3 years. What is really important is to narrate the new developments in the plot of this horror story for the current LA Galaxy striker who could be very close to not playing Qatar 2022, which would be his fourth World Cup.

The relationship between Javier Hernandez and Gerardo Tata Martino fractured in September 2019, following an act of indiscipline by the striker. It was not the act itself that ended up distancing Hernandez from El Tri, but the way in which he reacted after the fouls he committed were leaked. Martino was waiting for a call to clarify the situation, which never came... until now.

Three years later, Chicharito expressed his regrets and confirmed that he sought out the Mexico National Team coach to clear up the misunderstandings. The coach agreed to talk to Hernandez but his comment on the matter was lapidary: talking to him is not even remotely a reason to lift his punishment and call him up, despite the fact that Qatar 2022 is getting closer and closer.

Thus, Hernandez continues to be overlooked for the way he reacted after his September 2019 indiscipline was aired on a Mexico National Team tour of the United States. The clock is ticking and a World Cup does not seem to be on the horizon for the LA Galaxy striker, at least for this 2022.