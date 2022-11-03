Data on who the predictive supercomputer predicts will win the 2022-2023 Premier League was given, and some intriguing results were found. Here, check it out!

The 2022-23 Premier League season began in August, and after three months, we have seen incredible goals and surprising outcomes. Nevertheless, surprises are rare in European soccer, and the main contenders often battle it out for the title at the conclusion of the season.

Manchester City will defend their crown this season and attempt to win the seventh English Premier League championship in their history. Arsenal, hitherto an obscure competitor, have unexpectedly emerged as the team to beat as of November.

On the other hand, Liverpool will want to build upon their previous table standings, having finished the last term in the second position. This year, they have been struggling to find their form, recording four wins, four draws, and four defeats so far. In addition, Manchester United and Chelsea will look to bounce back after a sluggish start to the season.

Supercomputer makes strange top 6 Premier League predictions

In preparation for the Matchday 15 of the Premier League, the much-loved supercomputer is once again here with some intriguing calculations. This weekend, Manchester City host Fulham, Chelsea and Arsenal go head-to-head, Manchester United travel to Aston to face Aston Villa, and Tottenham and Liverpool round up the 15th round.

Three more points would put Erik ten Hag's side or Graham Potter's players in the top four, so that's certainly going to be both club's goals. Additionally, the supercomputer's algorithm has now predicted which club might end up where in the Premier League.

The experts at FiveThirtyEight are putting their money on Manchester City to end the season atop the Premier League with 88 points, claiming their third straight league title. This term's pleasant surprise Arsenal are predicted to finish second with 77 points.

In addition, they currently believe that Manchester United will finish the 2022-23 season in third place, with a total of 69 points, one point more than Liverpool in fourth. FiveThirtyEight are backing Tottenham and Chelsea to end the 2022-2023 Premier League in fifth and sixth place, respectively.