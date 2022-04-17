The saga will soon be over, Ajax manager coach Erik ten Hag is expected to sign a four-year contract with Manchester United next week, as per reports. The Dutchman has already lined up his first two targets who could arrive on low-cost deals. Here, find out who they are.

It's widely expected that Erik ten Hag will sign a four-year contract in the coming week to take over as Manchester United's manager ahead of next season. In spite of the fact that the Red Devils have also been linked with Luis Enrique, Mauricio Pochettino, and Julen Lopetegui, it is widely believed that they have decided to stick with Ten Hag as their next manager.

Because of his current duties as manager of Ajax, the 52-year-old has been reluctant to talk about his future plans. An agreement with Manchester United until 2026 is expected to be signed after the Dutch Cup Final, according to the Daily Mail.

De Godenzonen's assistant Mitchell van der Gaag is expected to accompany Ten Hag at Old Trafford, although Robin van Persie is unlikely to join him owing to family obligations in the Netherlands. Man United players are reportedly questioning Donny van de Beek, a former Ajax player, about Ten Hag's training techniques.

Erik ten Hag wants to sign these two experienced stars

The Dutch strategist will make a reconstruction of the team, he has already presented his ideas to the management, as well as the reinforcements that should be brought in the summer. Thus, the 52-year-old is reportedly interested in bringing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala to Old Trafford during the forthcoming transfer window.

According to the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, United's management have already met with the 28-year-agent old's to explore a possible free transfer. The discussions are still in the early stages, with the forward also being linked with Arsenal and Tottenham while the Argentine's agency seeks any potential suitors.

Dybala will depart Juventus at the conclusion of the season if his contract expires without an agreement between the two sides, after moving to Turin in the summer of 2015.

The soon-to-be Man Utd coach also plans to take Ajax's 33-year-old captain, Dusan Tadic, to England with him. The Dutchman reportedly values the Serbian playmaker highly and believes that he will contribute a lot to the creativity of the Red Devils.