PSG can finally secure the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title on Wednesday, April 20, when they take on Angers at the Stade Raymond Kopa. Lionel Messi, however, will not play in this season-defining game for Paris Saint-Germain.

This season may not have gone exactly as PSG expected to but they can finally claim their first piece of silverware on Wednesday, when they take on Angers at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Matchday 33 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1.

If Paris Saint-Germain pick up all three points and Olympique Marseille don't beat Nantes at home, then Mauricio Pochettino's side will automatically be crowned champions. The league title may have not been their priority this season, but it will certainly be special to win a 10th Ligue 1 trophy.

After all, it's the least PSG can deliver this year after a disappointing UEFA Champions League elimination. Despite it's a big game for the team, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will not take part in it.

Angers vs. PSG: Why is Lionel Messi not playing?

The 34-year-old is absent for the 13th time in his first season at the Parc des Princes. This time, Leo misses a potential title-winning game as PSG can secure the French league championship on Wednesday night.

Lionel Messi is not playing for PSG against Angers because he is being treated for an inflammation in his left achilles tendon. "He will be looked at again in 48h," a club statement read, as his return date depends on the evolution of this injury.

Messi's first season away from Barcelona has been harder than expected, as he struggled to perform since he joined PSG. Injuries ruled him out many times, he couldn't find the net as much as he used to and the team also left a lot to be desired. Watching a title celebration from the sidelines would also be quite bittersweet for Leo.