Fans want to see the best players in the event but some will not be available because they were not called up or injured or simply cannot play in the game because they are very new to the league.

The 2022 MLS season is preparing to stop for a couple of days as the highly anticipated All-Star Game will be played on August 10. As in other United States sports leagues that also have an All-Star game (NBA, MLB, NFL) the MLS has been playing a special game for more than twenty years to show their best players.

This will be the second consecutive year that MLS plays against the best Liga MX players, since previously the format of the game was the MLS All-Star team against a European team like Atletico Madrid, Arsenal or Real Madrid.

In 2020 the All-Star game was not played due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but a year later in 2021 the event took place and the MLS team won against the Mexicans players 3-2 on penalty kicks. That victory was the end of a losing streak of four consecutive years.

Why won't Gareth Bale of LAFC play in the 2022 MLS All-Star game?

Gareth Bale will not be in the 2022 MLS All-Star game as he is a new player in the league and because of that he must wait a year to play in an All-Star game. But Bale is not the only international player who will not be available, others like Lorenzo Insigne, Giorgio Chiellini and Xherdan Shaqiri will also not play in the event against the Mexicans.

Los Angeles FC need big players like Gareth Bale to continue dominating their conference as they are doing so far with a strong record and almost 20 wins. LAFC are one of the big favorites to play in the playoffs.

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game will be hosted at the Allianz Field in Saint Paul, the home stadium of Minnesota United at 8:30 PM (ET). The game will be broadcasted by ESPN (English), Univision (Spanish), and in Canada two channels will offer the game, one is TSN (English) and the other is TVA Sports (French).