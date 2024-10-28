2024 Ballon d'Or Winner reportedly decided, and it's not Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

Reports are circulating that Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and most of the Real Madrid brass will skip the ceremony upon learning that the Brazilian will not win the award, paving the way for a player whose position has never claimed the Ballon d'Or.

Reports are pouring in regarding the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, with outlets such as Marca and Fabrizio Romano confirming that Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr will not attend the ceremony after receiving news that the Brazilian star will not win the award.

According to Marca, Real Madrid canceled the flights of its entire delegation upon learning the identity of the winner.

An image of the votes was leaked online, with various outlets suggesting that Manchester City’s Rodri would be the winner, Vinicius Jr would place second, and Jude Bellingham would come in third.

Rodri: Possible 2024 Ballon d’Or Winner

Historically, no player occupying Rodri’s position has secured the most esteemed individual accolade in men’s football. However, the Spanish midfielder has undeniably established himself as a leading contender for the title of the world’s best player.

Last season, the 28-year-old had a sensational year by his standards, scoring 9 goals in 50 games while being pivotal in the Manchester City attack.

The consummate team player began receiving individual honors, being recognized as man of the match in the final, named the Champions League Player of the Year, and awarded Player of the Tournament at the 2023 Nations League finals. A year later, Rodri claimed the same accolade at Euro 2024, contributing significantly to Spain’s triumph. Additionally, he secured the Golden Ball at the Club World Cup during this period.