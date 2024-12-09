Rising star Viktor Gyokeres names Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo as his idols

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres is arguably one of the most talked-about players in European soccer right now. The 26-year-old Swedish forward has emerged as a rising star, and in a recent interview, he shared that his idols are Zlatan Ibrahimović and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gyökeres is enjoying a phenomenal season, racking up 24 goals and 4 assists in 21 matches, including a stunning hat-trick against Manchester City in Sporting’s 4-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League. This incredible form follows a standout campaign last season, where he tallied 43 goals and 15 assists in 50 games, playing a key role in Sporting’s Primeira Liga title win.

Speaking to UEFA’s media team ahead of Sporting’s Champions League matchup with Club Brugge, Gyökeres expressed his admiration for the legendary duo. “The players who inspire me are Zlatan Ibrahimović and Cristiano Ronaldo,” he said. “Because of the way they behave on the pitch. They went above and beyond what was expected—that’s what impressed me. I want to do similar things on the pitch.”

He added: “In today’s football, you need to be physically strong, have the talent to score goals, and communicate well with teammates. My three best qualities are my physicality, my finishing, and being in the right place to score.”

Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese Cup match between Sporting CP and Amarante FC. (Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Gyökeres on handling criticism

Despite his young age, Gyökeres offered a composed response when asked about dealing with criticism. “When you receive negative criticism, you have to try not to take it too seriously. We shouldn’t rush when we’re doing well, and we shouldn’t let ourselves get down when things aren’t going so well,” he explained.

He also shared advice for aspiring forwards. “If I were to give one piece of advice to other forwards, it would be: Don’t compare yourself to others. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing for a big club at the same age—you should keep working and focus only on yourself. Time flies if you do things well,” Gyokeres added.

Is Gyökeres heading for a Sporting exit?

Gyökeres has flourished under the guidance of former Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, who recently departed the club to take over at Manchester United. Since Amorim’s exit, Sporting has struggled, fueling speculation about the 26-year-old striker’s future.

With a €100 million release clause in his contract, Gyökeres could soon find himself at a new club. Following Sweden’s 2-1 win over Slovakia in the UEFA Nations League, where Gyökeres scored the decisive goal, the forward hinted at an open future when asked about a potential move. “A new club? We’ll see when the time comes,” he said. “I want to play—that’s fundamental… but there will also be other factors.”