NCAAB News: Expert reveals 3 questions Dylan Harper must answer

As great a player as Dylan Harper is, he still needs to clear some hurdles to be considered the best player in college basketball.

Dylan Harper #2 and Jordan Derkack #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights react during the first half of their game against the Wagner Seahawks at Jersey Mike's Arena on November 6, 2024 in Piscataway, New Jersey.
© Ed Mulholland/Getty ImagesDylan Harper #2 and Jordan Derkack #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights react during the first half of their game against the Wagner Seahawks at Jersey Mike's Arena on November 6, 2024 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

By Ernesto Cova

Long before the start of the college basketball season, most fans and experts agreed that Duke forward Cooper Flagg was the undisputed best prospect in the entire scene.

However, we’ve seen how quickly things can change in this industry. In spite of Flagg’s outstanding performances, a new suitor has emerged as the potential first-overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, the son of NBA legend Ron Harper, has made big strides for him this season. With that in mind, NBA Draft expert Arya Chawla shared the three biggest questions he needs to answer to get the nod: How elite is he at getting himself downhill, how convincing is he as a non-rim scorer, and how advanced he is as a passer:

NBA Draft expert raises questions about Dylan Harper

While he’s a potent slasher, Harper isn’t quite as proficient at getting himself downhill off-the-dribble,” he said. “With a handle and burst that fall short of elite, Harper must prove to scouts that he can become a high-volume downhill advantage creator in the NBA, rather than being limited to a spot creator.”

Dylan Harper

Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates defeating Notre Dame Fighting Irish 85-84 in overtime of their game during the Players Era Festival basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Harper’s most worrisome statistical gap pertains to his shot-making struggles given he has converted only 23.5% of his non-rim, two-point attempts and just 31.0% of his tries from beyond the arc. In the modern NBA, star ball-handlers nearly always have to be threatening scorers from at least one level beyond the rim, so Harper must make meaningful strides in this regard,” added Chawla.

This question is an important one for nearly every ball-handling guard, but especially to Harper. With other questions surrounding his scoring potential, the Rutgers guard can bolster his appeal as a creator through strong playmaking skills in both the two-man game and out of drives,” he concluded.

Fortunately, there’s still more than enough time for him to prove to the doubters that he’s as good as advertised — if not more. It’s a long shot, but he can still be the first guy off the board come NBA Draft night.

