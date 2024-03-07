Nashville SC and Inter Miami play in a rematch of their Leagues Cup final clash where Lionel Messi won his first championship with the Florida club last August. This time it’s once again at the international level as it’s a round of 16 clash in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The game is the first leg of a two-leg series where Inter Miami is the heavy favorite, coming into the game undefeated in MLS, while Nashville drew their first two league games.

A lot of concern has been raised by the Nashville SC supporters about too many Messi fans going to the game and drowning out the home team supporters in such an important game. The club issued a statement with regards to away supporters.

Club message to Inter Miami and Messi fans

Nashville SC put out a statement informing fans who are rooting for Lionel Messi that “No opposing team jerseys or colors will be allowed in the Supporters Section (sections 106-110) of Geodis Park for Thursday’s Concacaf Champions Cup match.”

Nashville SC went on to state that sections 105 and 111 next to the supporters’ section are now considered general seating and were mistakenly labeled Supporters Section when tickets went on sale and Messi kits and Inter Miami colors will be allowed in those areas.

Nashville SC fans are not happy with the change for Inter Miami fans as they claim that sections 105 and 111 are also part of the supporters’ section, showcasing their displeasure online.

Nashville SC and Inter Miami

Inter Miami enter this match after a 5-0 win over rival Orlando City over the weekend, with Messi and Luis Suarez scoring two goals each. Nashville drew with the Colorado Rapids 1-1 at home last Saturday.