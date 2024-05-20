The Europa League, the second most important UEFA club tournament, will be defined, and so that you are aware of everything, here we will tell you what the prize money will be for the winners.

The Europa League, UEFA‘s second most prestigious club tournament, is all set for its 2024 edition grand final. To ensure you stay informed about all the details about this event, we are here to provide you with the essential information regarding the prize money that the winners will receive.

[Watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The grand final of the Europa League is approaching, and this year promises to be truly exciting. Two very strong teams will compete for the trophy. On one side are Atalanta, currently fifth in Serie A and aspiring to qualify for the next Champions League.

The Italians have had great performances in this tournament, eliminating several strong teams, with Liverpool being a notable example. Their rivals are none other than the undefeated Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen, who are looking to cap off an excellent season with another title.

The prize for the champions

Beyond the glory and honor of becoming champions of the Europa League, the cash prize is another significant incentive. Although the prize money is not as substantial as in other competitions, such as the Champions League, it is still a considerable amount.

The runner-up of the tournament is guaranteed $5 million for reaching the final, regardless of the outcome. On the other hand, the champion will receive a total of $9.34 million. This financial reward adds an extra layer of motivation for the teams competing in the final.