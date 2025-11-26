Trending topics:
champions league

2025-26 UEFA Champions League standings updated after Matchday 5

With Matchday 5 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League concluded, take a look at how all the teams finished in the standings.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Noni Madueke celebrates a goal against Bayern Munich,
© Getty ImagesNoni Madueke celebrates a goal against Bayern Munich,

Matchday 5 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League delivered major fixtures and concluded with a new leader in the standings. The most anticipated match was Arsenal’s clash with Bayern Munich, a duel between group leaders where one side was guaranteed to emerge as the undisputed No. 1 in the standings.

The victory in the battle of leaders at the Emirates Stadium went to Arsenal, who defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 with goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke, and Gabriel Martinelli. This result leaves the Gunners as the sole leaders of the Champions League with 15 points, having won all five matches they have played.

Inter Milan were the other team who arrived at this matchday as co-leaders alongside the English and German sides. However, they faced a tough test against Atlético Madrid in Spain, where they fell 2-1, leaving them in second place with $12$ points, tied with Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

In that same position, they are joined by PSG, who crushed Tottenham 5-3 at the Parc des Princes, and Real Madrid, who secured a major 4-3 victory over Olympiacos in Greece behind a Kylian Mbappe poker, including a first-half hat-trick.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Among other results from Champions League Matchday 5, Liverpool fell 4-1 at Anfield to PSV and are unable to escape their poor run of form, registering four defeats in their last six matches. Meanwhile, the clash of necessity between Ajax and Benfica—neither of whom had won in the tournament—went to Jose Mourinho’s side, who secured a convincing 2-0 victory at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Champions League standings

Mbappe scores 4 goals vs Olympiacos: What’s Ronaldo’s record in a Champions League game with Real Madrid?

see also

Mbappe scores 4 goals vs Olympiacos: What’s Ronaldo’s record in a Champions League game with Real Madrid?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Mbappe breaks Ronaldo’s career-high through 5 UCL games with 4 goals for Real Madrid
Soccer

Mbappe breaks Ronaldo’s career-high through 5 UCL games with 4 goals for Real Madrid

Mbappe scores 4 goals vs Olympiacos: What’s Ronaldo’s record in a Champions League game with Real Madrid?
Soccer

Mbappe scores 4 goals vs Olympiacos: What’s Ronaldo’s record in a Champions League game with Real Madrid?

What happens if OKC lose or win against Timberwolves in 2025 NBA Cup today, Nov. 26?
NBA

What happens if OKC lose or win against Timberwolves in 2025 NBA Cup today, Nov. 26?

Baker Mayfield sends Todd Bowles a clear message about starting for Bucs vs Cardinals
NFL

Baker Mayfield sends Todd Bowles a clear message about starting for Bucs vs Cardinals

Better Collective Logo