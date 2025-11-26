2025-26 UEFA Champions League standings updated after Matchday 5

Matchday 5 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League delivered major fixtures and concluded with a new leader in the standings. The most anticipated match was Arsenal’s clash with Bayern Munich, a duel between group leaders where one side was guaranteed to emerge as the undisputed No. 1 in the standings.

The victory in the battle of leaders at the Emirates Stadium went to Arsenal, who defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 with goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke, and Gabriel Martinelli. This result leaves the Gunners as the sole leaders of the Champions League with 15 points, having won all five matches they have played.

Inter Milan were the other team who arrived at this matchday as co-leaders alongside the English and German sides. However, they faced a tough test against Atlético Madrid in Spain, where they fell 2-1, leaving them in second place with $12$ points, tied with Bayern Munich.

In that same position, they are joined by PSG, who crushed Tottenham 5-3 at the Parc des Princes, and Real Madrid, who secured a major 4-3 victory over Olympiacos in Greece behind a Kylian Mbappe poker, including a first-half hat-trick.

Among other results from Champions League Matchday 5, Liverpool fell 4-1 at Anfield to PSV and are unable to escape their poor run of form, registering four defeats in their last six matches. Meanwhile, the clash of necessity between Ajax and Benfica—neither of whom had won in the tournament—went to Jose Mourinho’s side, who secured a convincing 2-0 victory at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Champions League standings

