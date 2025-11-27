Inter Miami reportedly target Champions League winner to pair alongside Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is currently looking to pilot Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup win when they face New York City FC in the semfinals this Saturday, November 29th, in Fort Lauderdale. Amid this high-stakes scenario, the club’s front office are already planning how to strengthen the team for the next season and, according to reports, they have a Champions League winner on their radar.

According to the German outlet BILD, Inter Miami are considering acquiring RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who was a Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2021.

The former Tottenham forward’s contract with the Bundesliga club expires in mid-2026, and the German source reported that he is dissatisfied with his lack of playing time at RB Leipzig. Between injuries and limited call-ups, he has logged only one minute of action so far this Bundesliga season, living a situation no professional player desires.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the previous transfer window, Werner was linked with a move to MLS, specifically to the New York Red Bulls, due to their affiliation with RB Leipzig. However, the deal ultimately failed, and the German remained in the Bundesliga.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

With Messi’s renewal with Inter Miami extending to 2028, the Champions League-winning forward would reportedly be open to joining the Herons to play alongside the Argentine.

Advertisement

Does Werner have a place at Inter Miami?

see also Lionel Messi reacts to his stellar night in Inter Miami’s 4-0 win vs Cincinnati to fuel MLS Cup hopes

During his prime years at Chelsea, Timo Werner was widely regarded as a striker with the potential to be among the world’s best. However, after lifting the Champions League trophy, his form declined, and he struggled to demonstrate the flashes of brilliance he showed at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

According to Transfermarkt, Werner reportedly earns around $11.6 million, and any salary in that range would make him a Designated Player (DP). Inter Miami currently do not have any open DP slots.

However, at the end of the season, both Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets will hang up their boots, freeing up two DP slots. While one of those spots is widely expected to go to Rodrigo De Paul, that still leaves one open slot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Miami will have to evaluate giving that spot to Werner considering his recent form. However, the possibility of adding the German striker is appealing, especially considering that Luis Suarez has to decide his future with the team, Allen Obando is likely to depart, and Tadeo Allende’s status is still unresolved.