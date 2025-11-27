Cristiano Ronaldo reacts with five-word message to Portugal’s U17 World Cup title

Cristiano Ronaldo was not indifferent to Portugal’s triumph at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, a title they secured on Thursday, November 27, at Al Khalifa Stadium in the city of Doha. Portugal defeated Austria 1–0 thanks to a decisive strike from Benfica forward Anisio Cabral.

“Giants! Congratulations, World Cup Champions,” wrote the Al Nassr star in Portuguese on his Instagram account moments after the victory was confirmed. His message celebrated what ultimately became the third global title in Portugal’s youth history.

Qatar 2025 now joins the other two world championships Portugal earned in the past, both at the U-20 level. They won the 1989 edition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, defeating Nigeria 2–0 in the final, and the 1991 tournament in Lisbon, where they beat Brazil 4–2 on penalties after a scoreless draw in regulation.

Similarly, Cristiano Ronaldo—set to make his sixth World Cup appearance after Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, and Qatar 2022—will aim in 2026 to replicate the success of Portugal’s U-17 squad at the tournament hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It will likely be the last time we see him in the sport’s biggest competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s message to Portugal U-17.

Portugal’s path to the title

The squad coached by Bino Macaes built its championship run on a powerful attack that was evident from the group stage. After a dominant 6–1 win over New Caledonia and an emphatic 6–0 victory against Morocco, the Portuguese secured advancement despite a 2–1 loss to Japan in the final matchday.

In the knockout rounds, Portugal showed both composure and efficiency. They defeated Belgium 2–1 in the Round of 32 and delivered a statement performance by crushing Mexico 5–0 in the Round of 16. Their push into the quarterfinals continued with a 2–0 win over Switzerland, keeping a crucial clean sheet ahead of a massive showdown against Brazil.

The real test arrived against the Brazilians in a high-pressure semifinal that finished scoreless and was decided in a dramatic penalty shootout. Portugal held their nerve to win 6–5 and clinched their first-ever U-17 World Cup final berth.

The grand final

In the European final played at Khalifa International Stadium, a single goal from their standout talent Anisio Cabral—who had been instrumental throughout the tournament—at the 32nd minute of the first half was enough to defeat Austria 1–0. With that, Portugal’s newest golden generation lifted their first FIFA U-17 World Cup title.

