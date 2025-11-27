NFC East standings and NFL playoff picture updated after Cowboys’ Week 13 win vs Chiefs on Thanksgiving

Dallas Cowboys fans suddenly realized they have a lot to be thankful for. Following the 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day 2025, all hope is not yet lost for the organization in Arlington. On Bolavip, we look at where the Cowboys now stand in the NFC East and the NFL playoff picture.

It’s a yearly tradition: the Cowboys—as well as the Detroit Lions—play at home on the fourth Thursday of November. Although many fans don’t know why the Cowboys and Lions always play on Thanksgiving Day, the tradition stands tall in the NFL. This time around, no one—not even Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs—stood a chance in spoiling the holiday in the Lone Star State.

After taking down the Chiefs at home, the Cowboys improved to 6-5-1 in the 2025 NFL season. Dallas remains in second place in the NFC East, but it could trim the Philadelphia Eagles’ lead if the Chicago Bears can help them out in the Black Friday matchup. For now, the Eagles sit comfortably atop the division at 8-3. Rounding out the standings are the Washington Commanders (3-8) and the New York Giants (2-9, already eliminated from playoff contention).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Playoff picture

Following the electric showdowns on Thanksgiving, much has changed on the NFL’s playoff picture. Especially in the NFC, where there are 10 teams still fighting for postseason berths.

CeeDee Lamb in action vs the Chiefs

Advertisement

Following the victory over the Chiefs, the Cowboys remain on the outside looking in at the NFL Playoffs. As things stand, the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) hold the seventh seed, leaving Dallas two games back of the final postseason spot. According to NFL.com, the Cowboys have a 16% chance of reaching the playoffs.

Advertisement

see also AFC West standings and NFL playoff picture updated after Chiefs’ Week 13 loss vs Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Needless to say, the outlook isn’t promising for Prescott and the Cowboys. Their most realistic path appears to be winning the NFC East, but even that scenario is fading. Dallas has no remaining games against Philadelphia, meaning its hopes hinge on essentially winning out while the Eagles stumble against the rest of their schedule.

Advertisement

Cowboys schedule

at Detroit Lions (7-5) on December 4th (Week 14)

vs Minnesota Vikings (4-7) on Dec. 14th (Week 15)

vs Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) on Dec. 21st (Week 16)

at Washington Commanders (3-8) on Christmas Day (Week 17)

at New York Giants (2-9) TBD (Week 18)

SurveyWill the Cowboys make the 2025 NFL Playoffs? Will the Cowboys make the 2025 NFL Playoffs? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement