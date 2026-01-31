Stephen Curry’s injury scare vs Pistons downgraded by Warriors coach Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors fell 131–124 to the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at Chase Center, but the primary concern for the Bay Area remains the health of Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP exited to the locker room late in the third quarter, sparking fears throughout the fanbase, though head coach Steve Kerr offered a measured outlook after the final whistle.

The four-time NBA champion appeared to aggravate his right knee after finishing a physical and-one layup with 4:28 remaining in the third. Curry was seen limping and grimacing in significant discomfort before checking out 20 seconds later and heading straight to the trainer’s room. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Given the recent season-ending ACL injury to Jimmy Butler, the Warriors are in a precarious position and can ill-afford a long-term setback for their franchise cornerstone. However, Kerr’s postgame comments served to de-escalate the situation, suggesting the issue is manageable.

“I think he’s okay. I don’t think it’s anything major, but we’ll have an update tomorrow,” Kerr said. He added that the team has not yet determined if Curry will undergo an MRI.

Before his departure, Curry was putting on a vintage performance, leading the Warriors with 23 points in 25 minutes on 7-of-16 shooting, including four triples. His absence was felt immediately as Detroit pulled away in the fourth quarter.

A lingering issue for the superstar

The right knee soreness is not a new development for Curry. The issue has been nagging him for over a week, even forcing him to sit out the team’s 108–83 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 26. Kerr confirmed on Friday that this latest flare-up is related to that same inflammation.

With three days off before their next matchup, the Warriors are hopeful that rest will be enough. If the injury is indeed minor, Curry is expected to be available when Golden State host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, February 4, as the team looks to stabilize their postseason positioning in a crowded Western Conference.