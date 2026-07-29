In which city and stadium is the 2026 MLS All-Star Game taking place today?

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game is set to showcase the league's biggest stars against Liga MX, with fans turning their attention to one key question: where is today's marquee event being played, and what makes the venue so special?

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game brings one of the biggest annual soccer showcases to Charlotte, North Carolina, where Bank of America Stadium serves as the host venue for today’s clash between the MLS All-Stars and the Liga MX All-Stars.

The home of Charlotte FC welcomes the event for the first time, adding another milestone to the club’s short but rapidly growing history. With thousands of fans gathering in the Queen City, the game is once again more than an exhibition.

The matchup has become a yearly measuring stick between Major League Soccer and Mexico’s top flight, featuring many of the continent’s biggest names while celebrating the league’s 30th edition of the event.

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Why is Charlotte hosting the 2026 MLS All-Star Game?

Charlotte is hosting the 2026 MLS All-Star Game because Major League Soccer selected the city and Charlotte FC to stage the league’s 30th All-Star edition, recognizing the region’s rapid growth as one of soccer’s strongest markets.

Bank of America Stadium during the MLS match between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United (Source: Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

MLS announced Charlotte as the host in July 2025, making it the first time the city has welcomed the league’s annual showcase. The decision reflects Charlotte’s emergence as a premier soccer destination since the club joined MLS in 2022.

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The club has consistently ranked among the league leaders in attendance, while Bank of America Stadium has hosted record-breaking crowds, international friendlies, CONCACAF competitions and major events that demonstrated the city’s ability to organize high-profile matches.

Hosting the All-Star Game also comes shortly after Charlotte played a prominent role during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, allowing the city to capitalize on the momentum generated by the global tournament.

How to get to Bank of America Stadium for the MLS All-Star Game

The easiest way to get to Bank of America Stadium for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game is by using Charlotte’s LYNX Blue Line light rail, rideshare services or one of the official parking lots located around Uptown Charlotte.

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The stadium sits just west of the city’s central business district, making it easily accessible on foot from several transit stations. Fans traveling by light rail can take the LYNX Blue Line and exit at Brooklyn Village, 3rd Street/Convention Center or Carson Station.

CATS buses also operate multiple routes serving Uptown throughout the day, providing another public transportation option for attendees. Those driving to the venue are encouraged to purchase parking in advance, as demand is expected to be extremely high.

Gates open well before the 8 PM ET kickoff, giving fans plenty of time to clear security, explore concessions and enjoy the pregame atmosphere before the MLS All-Stars face Liga MX’s top players.