AC Milan will play against Tottenham this Tuesday, February 14 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions’ League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch AC Milan vs Tottenham online free on Paramount +]
The rounds of 16 of the UEFA Champions League finally begin, and with them the most exciting part of this competition. A more than interesting game will take place in this phase when these two rivals, two greats from their respective countries, face each other looking for a place in the quarterfinals.
On the one hand there will be a depressed Milan, who in recent games seem to have gained confidence, but after the defeat against Inter in the Italian Super Cup they had many games of poor performance. Their rivals will be Tottenham, who for their part come from a painful defeat against Leicester City 4-1. It will be essential for both teams to regain confidence.
AC Milan vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 15)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 15)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 15)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 15)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 15)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 15)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 15)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 15)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 9)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
AC Milan vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 1, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Canale 5, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), ViX