AC Milan will receive Tottenham for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions’ League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

AC Milan will play against Tottenham this Tuesday, February 14 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions’ League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The rounds of 16 of the UEFA Champions League finally begin, and with them the most exciting part of this competition. A more than interesting game will take place in this phase when these two rivals, two greats from their respective countries, face each other looking for a place in the quarterfinals.

On the one hand there will be a depressed Milan, who in recent games seem to have gained confidence, but after the defeat against Inter in the Italian Super Cup they had many games of poor performance. Their rivals will be Tottenham, who for their part come from a painful defeat against Leicester City 4-1. It will be essential for both teams to regain confidence.

AC Milan vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 15)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 15)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 15)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 15)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 15)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 15)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 15)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 15)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 9)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

AC Milan vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 1, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Canale 5, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), ViX

