AS Roma will play against Empoli for the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

AS Roma wil receive Empoli in what will be the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

After their loss to the current Serie A leaders Napoli, AS Roma left with 37 points occupying the 6th position. However, the difference with Atalanta and Lazio is only 1 point, and of course the team from the Italian capital will seek to take the 3 points, trusting in other favorable results that will take them to the qualification zone for the Champions League.

Their rivals will be Empoli, a very irregular team with high and low points this season. They come from a 2-2 draw against Torino after having won nothing less than Inter for Matchday 19. There are 3 points from Udinese, who are keeping the last qualifying position for international cups.

AS Roma vs Empoli: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (February 5)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 6:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (February 5)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (February 5)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (February 5)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (February 5)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (February 5)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

AS Roma vs Empoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Space Sport 3 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Máximo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

