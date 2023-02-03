AS Roma wil receive Empoli in what will be the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
After their loss to the current Serie A leaders Napoli, AS Roma left with 37 points occupying the 6th position. However, the difference with Atalanta and Lazio is only 1 point, and of course the team from the Italian capital will seek to take the 3 points, trusting in other favorable results that will take them to the qualification zone for the Champions League.
Their rivals will be Empoli, a very irregular team with high and low points this season. They come from a 2-2 draw against Torino after having won nothing less than Inter for Matchday 19. There are 3 points from Udinese, who are keeping the last qualifying position for international cups.
AS Roma vs Empoli: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (February 5)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 6:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (February 5)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (February 5)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (February 5)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (February 5)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (February 5)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
AS Roma vs Empoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Space Sport 3 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Máximo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)