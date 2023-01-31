Arouca and Benfica meet today in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal de Arouca in Arouca. The home team wants to win another game to lengthen the winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Arouca have gone three weeks without losing, the first of those wins was a 2-0 home win against Estoril, a week later they drew against Chaves 1-1 and the most recent game was a 4-0 win against Portimonense.
Benfica have 47 points in the Primeira Liga standings, they are in the first spot with a margin of seven points over the second spot. Benfica won a recent game against Paços 0-2.
Arouca vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Arouca and Benfica play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Tuesday, January 31 at Estádio Municipal de Arouca in Arouca.
Argentina: 5:15 PM
Croatia: 10:15 PM
France: 10:15 PM
Germany: 10:15 PM
Greece: 11:15 PM
Mexico: 3:15 PM
Morocco: 10:15 PM
Portugal: 9:15 PM
Switzerland: 10:15 PM
Serbia: 10:15 PM
United Kingdom: 9:15 PM
United States: 4:15 PM
Arouca vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 3
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Morocco: RMC Sport 3
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, RMC Sport 3, Blue Sport 3
United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra
United States: FuboTV (free trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol