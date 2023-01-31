Arouca take on Benfica today at Estádio Municipal de Arouca for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Arouca vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Primeira Liga in your country today

Arouca and Benfica meet today in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal de Arouca in Arouca. The home team wants to win another game to lengthen the winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Arouca vs Benfica online free in the US]

Arouca have gone three weeks without losing, the first of those wins was a 2-0 home win against Estoril, a week later they drew against Chaves 1-1 and the most recent game was a 4-0 win against Portimonense.

Benfica have 47 points in the Primeira Liga standings, they are in the first spot with a margin of seven points over the second spot. Benfica won a recent game against Paços 0-2.

Arouca vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Arouca and Benfica play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Tuesday, January 31 at Estádio Municipal de Arouca in Arouca.

Argentina: 5:15 PM

Croatia: 10:15 PM

France: 10:15 PM

Germany: 10:15 PM

Greece: 11:15 PM

Mexico: 3:15 PM

Morocco: 10:15 PM

Portugal: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 10:15 PM

Serbia: 10:15 PM

United Kingdom: 9:15 PM

United States: 4:15 PM

Arouca vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 3

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Morocco: RMC Sport 3

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, RMC Sport 3, Blue Sport 3

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra

United States: FuboTV (free trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol