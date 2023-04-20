Arsenal and Southampton will clash off on Friday at Emirates Stadium in the 32nd round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Arsenal vs Southampton: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Arsenal and Southampton will face each other at Emirates Stadium in London on the Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Friday, April 21, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Arsenal vs Southampton online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 48th EPL meeting. Arsenal are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 25 wins so far, while Southampton have eight wins to this day. The remaining 14 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 23, 2022, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in Southampton. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Arsenal vs Southampton: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Arsenal vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, USA Network