Arsenal and Southampton will face each other at Emirates Stadium in London on the Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Friday, April 21, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Arsenal vs Southampton online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their 48th EPL meeting. Arsenal are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 25 wins so far, while Southampton have eight wins to this day. The remaining 14 games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 23, 2022, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in Southampton. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Arsenal vs Southampton: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Arsenal vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, USA Network