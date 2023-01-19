Real Madrid will visit Athletic Club at San Mamés Barria on Matchday 18 of the 2022-2023 La Liga. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2022-2023 La Liga will have a tough Athletic Club vs Real Madrid at San Mamés Barria on Matchday 18. Stay here to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

Real Madrid weren’t at their usual level in the last couple of games. The trip to Saudi Arabia had them losing against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, so they got to three matchups without a win. Their opportunity to recovery was a hard visit to Villarreal in Copa del Rey on Wednesday, but they barely escaped from that one. It was a 2-0 loss that turned into a 3-2 victory that could be an important boost for them.

This time Athletic Club aren’t having their best performances either. In La Liga they have three winning-less games in a row that made them lose positions, although they showed some better play in their last match. They beat 1-0 Espanyol in the other local tournament to move into the quarterfinals in what could have been their wake-up score.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Date

Athletic Club will receive Real Madrid on Matchday 18 of the 2022-2023 La Liga this Sunday, January 22. The game will be played at San Mamés Barria.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid in the US

The game between Athletic Club and Real Madrid on Matchday 18 of the 2022-2023 La Liga will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are ESPN+ and ESPN deportes.