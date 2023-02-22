Club America visit Atlas on Matchday 9 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In one of the most expected duels of Matchday 9 in Liga MX Clausura 2023, Atlas clash with Club America. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US.

So far, the rebuilding process for Atlas under new coach Benjamin Mora is not working. Diego Cocca left the club to sign with Tigres UANL and then with Mexico's national team. After losing their leader, Atlas haven't been able to recover. Seven points in seven games and only one win.

Meanwhile, Club America are finally back in Clausura 2023. Fernando Ortiz's team started with only three points in the first three games. However, now they're on a hot-streak. Four wins in their last five matches to climb all the way to the third place in the standings thanks to 16 points. They're one of only two clubs undefeated in Liga MX.

When will Atlas vs Club America be played?

Atlas host Club America as part of Matchday 9 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, February 25 at 10:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

Atlas vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Club America in the US

Atlas face off with Club America on Matchday 9 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN App and Univision NOW.