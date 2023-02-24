Atlas and Club America face off on Matchday 9 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

Atlas vs Club America: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in your country

Atlas will host Club America on Matchday 9 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

[Watch Atlas vs Club America online free in the US on FuboTV]

The rebuilding process for Atlas under new coach Benjamin Mora is just not working. Diego Cocca left the club to sign with Tigres UANL and then with Mexico's national team. After losing their leader, Atlas haven't been able to recover. Seven points in eight games and only one win. A disaster for a team which a year ago won two championships.

Club America are back in the race for Clausura 2023. Fernando Ortiz and his players started with only three points in the first three games. However, they're now on a hot-streak. Four wins in their last five matches to climb all the way to third place in the standings thanks to 16 points. They're one of only two clubs undefeated in Liga MX. Favorites to win it all alongside Monterrey and Tigres UANL.

Atlas vs Club America: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:05 AM (Sunday)

Australia: 1:05 PM (AEST) (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 9:05 AM (Sunday)

Belgium: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Brazil: 12:05 AM (Sunday)

Canada: 10:05 PM

Croatia: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Denmark: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Egypt: 5:05 AM (Sunday)

France: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Germany: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Ghana: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

Greece: 5:05 AM (Sunday)

India: 8:35 AM (Sunday)

Indonesia: 11:05 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

Israel: 5:05 AM (Sunday)

Italy: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Jamaica: 10:05 PM

Kenya: 6:05 AM (Sunday)

Malaysia: 11:05 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 9:05 PM

Morocco: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Netherlands: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

New Zealand: 4:05 PM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Norway: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Philippines: 11:05 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Portugal: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

Saudi Arabia: 6:05 AM (Sunday)

Serbia: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Singapore: 11:05 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 5:05 AM (Sunday)

Spain: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Sweden: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Switzerland: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

UAE: 7:05 AM (Sunday)

UK: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

United States: 10:05 PM

Atlas vs Club America: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Canada: Univision Canada, VIVA

Costa Rica: TUDN, Sky HD

Dominican Republic: TUDN, Sky HD

El Salvador: TUDN, Sky HD

Guatemala: TUDN, Sky HD

Honduras: TUDN, Sky HD

Mexico: Azteca 7, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Afizzionados

Nicaragua: TUDN, Sky HD

Panama: TUDN, Sky HD

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW