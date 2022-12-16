Atlas will play against Tigres UANL at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario for the Matchday 2 of the Copa MX. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Atlas and Tigres UANL will play against each other at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in what will the Matchday 2 of the Copa MX. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The teams of the Liga MX want to arrive in the best way at the beginning of the next championship, and for this there is nothing better than facing each other in friendly games or tournaments. Atlas were one of the worst performing teams. They finished almost last and with no possibility of being able to be in Requalification positions.

In the case of Tigres UANL, they had a better performance reaching fifth place in the standings, thus qualifying for Requalification. There they beat Necaxa, but then in the quarterfinals they lost to Pachuca, who would later be champions. The next tournament they hope to fight for the title and that is why they want to prepare in the best way.

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Kick-Off Time

Atlas will face Tigres UANL for the Matchday 2 of the Copa MX this Friday, December 16 at the at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Costa Rica: 9 PM

Dominican Republic: 11 PM

El Salvador: 9 PM

Guatemala: 9 PM

Honduras: 9 PM

Mexico: 9 PM

Nicaragua: 9 PM

Panama: 10 PM

USA: 10 PM (ET)

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Dominican Republic: Sky HD

El Salvador: Sky HD

Guatemala: Sky HD

Honduras: Sky HD

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nicaragua: Sky HD

Panama: Sky HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com , Univision NOW , TUDN App , TUDN USA , UniMás

