Atlas and Tigres UANL will play against each other at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in what will the Matchday 2 of the Copa MX. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).
The teams of the Liga MX want to arrive in the best way at the beginning of the next championship, and for this there is nothing better than facing each other in friendly games or tournaments. Atlas were one of the worst performing teams. They finished almost last and with no possibility of being able to be in Requalification positions.
In the case of Tigres UANL, they had a better performance reaching fifth place in the standings, thus qualifying for Requalification. There they beat Necaxa, but then in the quarterfinals they lost to Pachuca, who would later be champions. The next tournament they hope to fight for the title and that is why they want to prepare in the best way.
Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Kick-Off Time
Atlas will face Tigres UANL for the Matchday 2 of the Copa MX this Friday, December 16 at the at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.
Costa Rica: 9 PM
Dominican Republic: 11 PM
El Salvador: 9 PM
Guatemala: 9 PM
Honduras: 9 PM
Mexico: 9 PM
Nicaragua: 9 PM
Panama: 10 PM
USA: 10 PM (ET)
Atlas vs Tigres UANL: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Dominican Republic: Sky HD
El Salvador: Sky HD
Guatemala: Sky HD
Honduras: Sky HD
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nicaragua: Sky HD
Panama: Sky HD
USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com , Univision NOW , TUDN App , TUDN USA , UniMás
