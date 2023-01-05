Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will clash off at Wanda Metropolitano in the 16th round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here when this derby game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

This will be their 239th league meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 106 games so far; Atletico Madrid have celebrated 76 victories so far to this day, and 56 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 6, 2022, when the game ended in a 4-2 win for the Blaugrana in the previous campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Date

The 2022-23 La Liga Round 16 game between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will be played on Sunday, January 8, 2022, at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in La Liga 2022-23

The match to be played between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in the 16th round of the La Liga 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States. Another option is ESPN Deportes.