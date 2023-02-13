Atletico San Luis will face Club America for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Atletico San Luis will play against Club America this Tuesday, February 14 at the Alfonso Lastras Ramirez Stadium in what will the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

America are, for the moment, the last ones that would be qualifying directly to the quarterfinals of this Clausura 2023. They have 10 points and are in fourth place, but they have several teams that follow them closely, being their most immediate pursuers Toluca and Juarez with 9 points each.

Another team that is also following them closely are their rivals in this game, Atletico San Luis, who currently have 8 points. Of course, they aspire to be among the first 4 to be able to go directly to the quarterfinals, and for that there is nothing better than defeating a direct rival like America.

Atletico San Luis vs Club America: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Brazil: 10:05 PM

Costa Rica: 7:05 PM

Dominican Republic: 9:05 PM

El Salvador: 7:05 PM

Guatemala: 7:05 PM

Honduras: 7:05 PM

Mexico: 7:05 PM

Nicaragua: 7:05 PM

Panama: 8:05 PM

USA: 8:05 PM (ET)

Atletico San Luis vs Club America: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Dominican Republic: Star+, ESPN North

El Salvador: Star+, ESPN North

Guatemala: ESPN North, Star+

Honduras: Star+, ESPN North

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Nicaragua: Star+, ESPN North

Panama: Star+, ESPN North

