Though there's still a long way to go before the next transfer window opens, it looks like FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have the same target on their shortlist.

After a long break due to the 2022 World Cup, the club season is back in full swing. That doesn't mean FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid aren't making plans for the future, though they have reasons not to get ahead of themselves.

The Blaugrana are on pace to win their first LaLiga title in years, with Xavi Hernandez's side in control of the Spanish league standings eight points clear of lifelong rivals Real Madrid.

Atleti, on the other hand, have work to do as they're barely making to the next UEFA Champions League as of now. Even so, these clubs are reportedly preparing to explore the free agency in the summer.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid reportedly interested in former Real Madrid player Angel Di Maria

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are monitoring the situation of Juventus winger Angel Di Maria. The Argentine star's contract with the Old Lady is up at the end of the season and his future remains uncertain.

Di Maria, 35, joined the Italian giants in the summer for free after leaving PSG as a free agent. However, since Juventus are facing a chaotic financial situation, he may not stay beyond June.

A pivotal member of the Argentine World Cup winning squad at Qatar 2022, Di Maria has been playing at the highest level in Europe for years. Back in the day, he shone for Real Madrid to help them win La Décima—the club's 10th Champions League/European Cup title.