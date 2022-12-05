Though Qatar 2022 is the biggest talking point in world soccer right now, many fans are eagerly waiting to see their clubs back in action. There’s still a long way to go, but the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will resume at some point.

Barcelona, however, couldn’t care less about it since they failed to make it out of the group stage. For the second straight season, the Cules were relegated to the UEFA Europa League after failing to reach the UCL last 16.

This time, Xavi Hernandez will have to figure out what went wrong in order to learn from it and come back stronger next time. In the meantime, the Barca manager dared to predict this season’s UCL final.

Xavi predicts 2022-23 Champions League finalists

Talking to TikTok user @adricontreras4, Xavi predicted Manchester City and Bayern Munich to reach the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final. That means that he imagines the German side eliminating Lionel Messi’s PSG in the Round of 16.

While Bayern – who who outplayed Barca in the group stage, were drawn against Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona will face Manchester United in the Europa League knockout round.

