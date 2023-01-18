Barcelona great Gerard Pique, who has recently made the headlines for all sorts of good and bad reasons, has now made a bold statement about his arch-nemesis Real Madrid. According to the retired veteran, referees in La Liga are biased in favor of the Whites.

Since he played for Barcelona during their most successful period, Gerard Pique is rightfully considered one of the club's greatest players of all time. The former Spanish international played with legends like Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi throughout his time at Camp Nou, where the team won an incredible amount of trophies.

For the last 14 years, he was a cornerstone of the club's defense, helping them win more trophies than any other team in their history. He has made approximately 600 appearances for the Blaugrana, and in that time he has won 30 trophies, including three UEFA Champions Leagues and eight La Liga crowns.

He has never been one to conceal his opinions for arch-rivals Real Madrid, but the veteran defender has been open about his sentiments in the past. He often got into heated exchanges with his ex-national teammate Sergio Ramos, which led to many near-fights during the El Clasico derbies. Apparently, the Barcelona great's view on Los Blancos has not altered since he retired.

Gerard Pique throws jab at arch-rivals Real Madrid

Gerard Pique has now made an allegation about Real Madrid that has caused quite a stir. The La Liga referees, according to Pique, are biased in favor of the Whites.

His remarks were made in the context of a discussion concerning Kings League officials. In a veiled jab at Carlo Ancelotti's side, the retired defender said that, unlike in the Spanish top tier, referees in his competition would be unbiased.

"In La Liga, all the referees are in favor of Real Madrid. In the Kings League, there is no team that supports Real Madrid... Everyone has to believe in the Kings League referees," Pique said.