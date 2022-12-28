Barcelona and Espanyol will clash off at Spotify Camp Nou in the 15th round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here when this Derbi Barceloní game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Barcelona will welcome Espanyol at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on Matchday 15 of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Spanish La Liga Derbi Barceloní soccer match in the US.

This will be their 175th league meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 101 games so far; Espanyol have celebrated 34 victories so far to this day, and 39 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 13, 2022, when the game ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the previous campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Date

The 2022-23 La Liga Round 15 game between Barcelona and Espanyol will be played on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol in La Liga 2022-23

The match to be played between Barcelona and Espanyol in the 15th round of the La Liga 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States. Other options are ESPN Deportes.