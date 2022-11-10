Tuesday's match between Barcelona and Osasuna resulted in Robert Lewandowski's sending-off, the first in his La Liga career. The red card requires a one-game suspension, but he might be ruled out of the following three games. Here, find out why.

The referee, Jesus Gil Manzano, sent out Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski on Tuesday after he received two yellow cards, and he will now miss the Blaugrana's last game before the World Cup, which kicks off in 10 days. The Pole, who had previously been penalized for a foul on Ignacio Vidal, collided head-on with the Osasuna defender when his team was down 1-0.

The veteran striker seemed like he cast a peek in the direction of his opponent to locate him before launching for a leap. However, he didn't get close to the ball and hit David Garcia with his elbow.

Referee Gil Manzano didn't think twice about showing the ex-Bayern ace a second yellow card, and then a red. Despite the protracted protestations in the midst of a swarm of Barcelona players, the 34-year-old left the field earlier than anticipated.

Why Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski risks missing three games instead of one

At that moment, Xavi Hernandez's squad was outnumbered, but they came back and scored two second-half goals to secure the victory. Unfortunately for the Catalan side, Robert Lewandowski may potentially miss more crucial matches.

Lewandowski reportedly made a 'fishy' gesture with his fingers and nose as he walked off the field when the call went against him. On his way off the field, he was even seen on camera gesturing at the official, as written in the referee's report of the game.

Now, Spanish media suggest that the veteran may be suspended for a total of three games if the disciplinary committee decides he is guilty of doubting the official's integrity beyond the standard one-game punishment that comes with two yellow cards. Since then, the 2022 Gerd Muller Trophy winner has stated that he was only gesturing at manager Xavi as they discussed the red card and had no intention of disrespecting the referee.

Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo reports that the Competition Committee will meet on Friday to discuss what punishment would be given to one of Barcelona's most important players. If found guilty, the Polish striker would be forced to sit out nearly two months of club activity, missing matches against Espanyol, Real Betis, and Atletico Madrid.