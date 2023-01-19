Barcelona will host Getafe at Camp Nou on Matchday 18 of the 2022-2023 La Liga as they try to solidify their lead. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Matchday 18 of the 2022-2023 La Liga will have Barcelona receiving Getafe at Camp Nou. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

Barcelona had a tough 10 days in three competitions that were really complicated. But they finished perfectly by winning the Spanish Super Cup in the middle over Real Madrid. The Cules seemed like a very solid team in that run, and they even moved on in Copa del Rey. In there they beat Ceuta with a 5-0 win on Wednesday that sent them to the quarterfinals.

Getafe are on the other end when it comes to needs. Their only goal is to avoid relegation from La Liga, which is just one point away from them. They will be more rested than their opponents, although the gap in talent could be too much to close. Avoiding a loss here would be a surprise since they were defeated in three of their last four games.

Barcelona vs Getafe: Date

Barcelona will clash with Getafe on Matchday 18 of the 2022-2023 La Liga this Sunday, January 22. The game will be played at Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Getafe: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Getafe in the US

The game between Barcelona and Getafe on Matchday 18 of the 2022-2023 La Liga will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.