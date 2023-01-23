Bayern Munich will receive Koln for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Bayern Munich vs Koln: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Bundesliga in your country

Bayern Munich and Koln will face against each other at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany in a game valid for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The locals Bayern Munich come from an unsatisfactory draw against RB Leipzig. but the good news for the Bavarian team is that their pursuers Freiburg did not take advantage of it (they lost 6-0 to Wolfsburg) and that is why now the difference is 5 points with their pursuers, a difference that of course they will seek to maintain.

Their rivals will be Koln, a team that has not had a great season so far, but which nonetheless comes from possibly playing its best game in this 2022/2023 Bundesliga. It was a victory against Werder Bremen no less than 7-1. Even so, against Bayern they are not favorites and they will go in search of a surprise.

Bayern Munich vs Koln: Kick-Off Time

Bayern Munich will play against Koln for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Tuesday, January 24 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 6:30 AM (January 25)

Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (January 25)

Belgium: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Cameroon: 8:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:30 PM

Croatia: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 8:30 PM

Ecuador: 2:30 PM

Egypt: 9:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 7:30 PM

India: 1:00 AM (January 25)

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (January 25)

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Israel: 9:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 2:30 PM

Japan: 4:30 AM (January 25)

Kenya: 10:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (January 25)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Morocco: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 8:30 AM (January 25)

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Norway: 8:30 PM

Poland: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Qatar: 10:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM

Senegal: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

Singapore: 3:30 AM (January 25)

South Africa: 9:30 PM

South Korea: 4:30 AM (January 25)

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

Tanzania: 10:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:30 PM

Tunisia: 8:30 PM

Uganda: 10:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM:

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Bayern Munich vs Koln: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Canada: Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Denmark: TV3 Sport, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Iran: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K

Japan: SKY PerfectTV LIVE, Sports Live +

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sat.1 Schweiz, Sky Sport Top Event

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix

USA: ESPN+

